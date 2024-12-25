Zach Charbonnet News: In line for another start Thursday

Charbonnet (elbow) doesn't carry a designation and is expected to start Thursday at Chicago with Kenneth Walker (ankle) ruled out for that contest, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker thus will be inactive for a third time in four games, affording Charbonnet his third nod during that stretch. When Walker was sidelined Weeks 14 and 15 due to a calf injury, Charbonnet paced the Seahawks backfield to the tune of 38 touches for 259 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs. Reserve RB Kenny McIntosh also got in the act during those two games, tallying 54 total yards on 12 touches.