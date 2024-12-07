Zach Charbonnet News: In line for big role Week 14

Charbonnet appears set to lead Seattle's backfield Sunday versus Arizona with Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) downgraded to out for the critical NFC West clash.

Walker has been a workhorse for the Seahawks this season, relegating Charbonnet to a minor role as the team's backup RB. However, Walker will be unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup -- a game that will determine which of the two teams assumes control of the the division -- and Charbonnet will almost certainly be thrust into a bigger workload than usual as a result. When Walker missed two games earlier this season (in Weeks 2 and 3), Charbonnet stepped in and averaged 16 carries for 64.5 yards while scoring three total rushing touchdowns across the pair of contests, and he could be headed for a similar carry count against the Cardinals. Kenny McIntosh could be in the mix for an increase in offensive snaps as well, but he's unlikely to be given a large workload given that he hasn't logged a snap on offense in any of Seattle's past five games.