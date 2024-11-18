Zach Charbonnet News: Inefficient in divisional win
Charbonnet rushed four times for three yards and caught two passes (two targets) for two yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.
Charbonnet continues to serve as the distant No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker, who produced 59 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches. Even worse, Charbonnet was quite inefficient in Sunday's win. While he's worth holding onto in case Walker gets injured, Charbonnet has minimal standalone value.
