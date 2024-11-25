Fantasy Football
Zach Charbonnet headshot

Zach Charbonnet News: Puts up 22 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Charbonnet rushed six times for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.

Charbonnet handled a 38 percent snap share and received two goal-line touches, but he still produced minimal results in the divisional win. However, Kenneth Walker endured similar struggles on the ground, rushing 16 times for 41 yards but catching four of six targets for 52 yards. The goal-line touches are intriguing for Charbonnet's deep-league value, but it's fairly difficult to trust him otherwise.

Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
