Charbonnet rushed five times for 20 yards and caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 36-24 loss to the 49ers.

Kenneth Walker remained the clear No. 2 option in the Seahawks' backfield, as fellow running back recorded 14 carries and eight catches (eight targets) for a combined 69 yards. Thus, Charbonnet won't be a dependable fantasy option as long as Walker is healthy, but he should have some deep-league appeal in favorable matchups.