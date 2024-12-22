Zach Charbonnet News: Remains part of Week 16 game plan

Charbonnet is expected to remain "a big part" of the Seahawks' game plan for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Even though the Seahawks are welcoming lead back Kenneth Walker (calf) back from a two-game absence, Charbonnet is unlikely to be completely phased out after he averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 8.9 yards per reception on 38 total touches over the past two weeks. Garafolo notes that Charbonnet is serving as a team captain Sunday, and because of that, the Seahawks are expected to announce him as a starter. Even so, Charbonnet is still likely to see his playing time and touch count take a significant hit with the return of Walker, who turned in a pair of full practices to close out the week and clear up any concerns about his health.