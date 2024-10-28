Zach Charbonnet News: Scores in blowout loss

Charbonnet rushed three times for four yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills. He also caught three of four targets for 20 yards.

Charbonnet handled 22 offensive snaps compared to Kenneth Walker's 25 snaps, which translated to 45 yards on 13 touches. It's encouraging that Charbonnet received a goal-line touch, but it's worth noting that the Seahawks were trailing 31-3 at the time. Charbonnet has been quite inefficient this year with 3.5 yards per carry, and he'll continue to have limited upside as long as Walker is healthy.