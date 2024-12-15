Zach Charbonnet News: Scores team's only TD on SNF

Charbonnet had eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown while adding one reception (on four targets) for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to Green Bay.

The entirety of Seattle's offense was stymied by Green Bay's defense aside from Charbonnet's 24-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter. The surging sophomore has thrived in his last two starts sans Kenneth Walker (calf), unearthing 259 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns as the Seahawks' primary back. Walker could potentially return in Week 16, which would put a significant dent in Charbonnet's value at a crucial point of the fantasy campaign. Until the former is officially ruled active, managers should hang on to the talented backup in the event he draws another start against the Vikings next Sunday.