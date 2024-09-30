Zach Charbonnet News: Sees just seven touches as No. 2

Charbonnet rushed twice for 15 yards while bringing in all five of his targets for 39 yards in Monday's primetime loss to the Lions.

Charbonnet was coming off of his best game as a pro (18-91-2 rushing line) in last week's win over Miami, but the triumphant return of starter Kenneth Walker (12-80-3) pushed the second-year back to his usual change-of-pace role. Charbonnet still produced strong results on a per-touch basis, but the lack of looks limits the backup's value heading into Sunday's tilt against the Giants.