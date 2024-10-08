Zach Charbonnet News: Totals 30 yards versus Giants

Charbonnet rushed twice for 11 yards and caught three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Kenneth Walker recorded five carries and seven receptions for a combined 76 yards, as the Seahawks committed to the passing game with 40 pass attempts. Charbonnet hasn't played more than 41 percent of the offensive snaps in any of the three games where Kenneth Walker started, so his reps will likely be limited again Thursday versus the 49ers.