Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Charbonnet headshot

Zach Charbonnet News: Totals 30 yards versus Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 8, 2024

Charbonnet rushed twice for 11 yards and caught three of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Kenneth Walker recorded five carries and seven receptions for a combined 76 yards, as the Seahawks committed to the passing game with 40 pass attempts. Charbonnet hasn't played more than 41 percent of the offensive snaps in any of the three games where Kenneth Walker started, so his reps will likely be limited again Thursday versus the 49ers.

Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News