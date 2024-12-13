Zach Charbonnet News: Trending towards another start

Charbonnet is expected to start Sunday versus the Packers after the Seahawks listed Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) as doubtful, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker's status may not be confirmed until the inactive list is released 90 minutes ahead of the Sunday night game, but considering he didn't practice all week, it looks like he should sit out for a second straight game. Charbonnet was fantastic as the starter in the Week 14 win over the Cardinals, turning 29 touches into 193 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.