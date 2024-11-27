Zach Cunningham News: Signed to Denver's active roster

The Broncos signed Cunningham off the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Eric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Cunningham played in 13 regular-season games for the Eagles in 2023 and posted 85 tackles (54 solo), four pass defenses and one fumble recovery, but he wasn't with a team during training camp. He eventually caught on with the Broncos on the practice squad in late September to provide depth at inside linebacker after Alex Singleton tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Cunningham has been elevated by the Broncos for the last three games, and over his last two outings he logged three tackles (one solo) while playing 21 snaps (13 on defense, eight on special teams). Now that he's on the 53-man roster, Cunningham will continue to serve as a rotational inside linebacker behind starters Justin Strnad and Cody Barton.