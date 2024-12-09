Fantasy Football
Zach Davidson headshot

Zach Davidson News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Davidson reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Davidson was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams, failing to log any stats while playing 16 offensive snaps and 16 snaps on special teams. The tight end will now have to be officially signed to the Bills' roster in order to appear in another game this season.

