Zach Davidson News: Gets Week 13 elevation

Davidson was elevated from the Bills' practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus San Francisco.

Davidson has one previously elevation this season, as he played 11 offensive snaps against Kansas City in Week 11 and caught his only target for five yards. To date, that is the only NFL action of his career. Davidson's elevation for Week 13 corresponds with Buffalo's top tight end, Dalton Kincaid, being ruled out due to a knee injury.