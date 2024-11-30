Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Davidson headshot

Zach Davidson News: Gets Week 13 elevation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Davidson was elevated from the Bills' practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus San Francisco.

Davidson has one previously elevation this season, as he played 11 offensive snaps against Kansas City in Week 11 and caught his only target for five yards. To date, that is the only NFL action of his career. Davidson's elevation for Week 13 corresponds with Buffalo's top tight end, Dalton Kincaid, being ruled out due to a knee injury.

Zach Davidson
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now