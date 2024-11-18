Zach Davidson News: Reverts to practice squad

Davidson reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The Central Missouri product made his first appearance of the season in the Bills' Week 11 win over the Chiefs, playing 15 total snaps (11 offensive and four on special teams) and catching his only target for five yards. He could return to Buffalo's active roster for the Week 13 matchup against the 49ers if Dalton Kincaid (knee) has not fully recovered after the bye week.