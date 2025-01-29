Zach Davidson News: Staying in Buffalo
The Bills signed Davidson to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.
Davidson spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Bills' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was elevated for three regular-season games, playing both offense and special teams and logging one catch (on two targets) for five yards. Davidson will be on Buffalo's 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12, which will allow him to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.
