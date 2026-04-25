Zach Durfee News: Gets call from Jaguars

The Jaguars selected Durfee in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

Durfee started all 11 games as a sixth-year senior at Washington in 2025, recording 37 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and two pass breakups. He'll turn 25 years old in October, and while he has decent athleticism (4.58 40-yard dash) for his size (6-foot-5, 247 pounds), he's still a late bloomer with mediocre tape. Durfee has a high motor, however, and he'll have a chance to secure a special-teams role while he refines his pass-rushing skills in the NFL.