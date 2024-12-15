Zach Ertz Injury: Concussion confirmed
Ertz won't return to Sunday's game in New Orleans due to a concussion.
Ertz was checked for a head injury in the second quarter before the Commanders made a ruling on his availability for the rest of Week 15. He'll finish the contest with two catches (on two targets) for 25 yards. John Bates and Ben Sinnott will handle TE reps for Washington in the second half and potentially beyond that point.
