Zach Ertz Injury: Likely to be cleared for Sunday

Ertz (concussion/shoulder) is expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ertz sustained a concussion during last Sunday's win against the Saints, and he was a limited participant while wearing a black, non-contact jersey for all three practices during Week 16 prep. Based on Schefter's report, the 34-year-old is trending toward being cleared by an independent neurologist in time for this weekend's divisional matchup. His official availability will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Ertz is active but still limited in any capacity, then No. 2 tight end John Bates could be in line for an increased role versus Washington.