Zach Ertz Injury: Limited in return to practice

Ertz (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

After suffering a concussion this past Sunday at New Orleans, Ertz sat out Wednesday's session, but he was spotted in a black non-contact jersey Thursday, per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, before the Commanders tagged him as limited. Ertz thus is making his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he'll need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Eagles.