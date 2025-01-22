Zach Ertz Injury: Logs 'DNP' on Wednesday
Ertz (ribs/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.
Ertz was also listed as a 'DNP' last Tuesday with the same listed combination of ribs/rest before upgrading to a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, ultimately approaching this past Saturday's divisional-round game against the Lions without an injury designation. Chances are, the tight end will follow a similar pattern ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Eagles.
