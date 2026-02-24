Zach Ertz headshot

Zach Ertz Injury: Plans to play, targeting Week 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ertz (knee) intends to play in the 2026 season and is expected to be cleared close to Week 1, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ertz suffered a torn ACL in a Week 14 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 7, making it conceivable that he could be healthy for Week 1 of the 2026 season, which will be roughly nine months after his injury. It seems just as plausible, however, that the 35-year-old veteran's rehab could require him to start the 2026 campaign on the PUP list. An impending free agent, Ertz will need to find a new opportunity in the league in addition to managing his return to full health. Across 13 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2025, he secured 50 of 72 targets for 504 yards and four scores.

Zach Ertz
Washington Commanders
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Ertz
