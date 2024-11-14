Zach Ertz News: Another solid showing in loss

Ertz secured six of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion catch in the Commanders' 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Ertz finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Austin Ekeler for the Commanders on the night. The veteran tight end was also on the receiving end of Jayden Daniels' only touchdown pass, a five-yard scoring grab with 28 seconds remaining that capped off a 15-play, 70-yard march. Ertz followed it up with an impressively difficult two-point conversion catch where he just managed to get two feet inbounds as he fell out of the back of the end zone, and he's now recorded at least four catches in five of his last six games. The steady veteran figures to remain a key target for Daniels during a Week 12 home matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24.