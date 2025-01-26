Zach Ertz News: Dominates targets

Ertz recorded 11 receptions on 16 targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 55-23 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Ertz was Jayden Daniels' favorite target throughout the game, allowing him to post the first 100-yard performance of his career in the postseason as well as his first overall since Week 9 of the 2019 season. He was particularly productive throughout the second half, tallying long gains of 21 and 16 yards. Ertz will enter the offseason as a free agent, though he had a resurgent season and will likely land a short-term deal in Washington or elsewhere around the league.