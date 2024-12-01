Zach Ertz News: Extends TD streak to three

Ertz caught three of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Titans.

Ertz extended Washington's lead to 35-13 with a four-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He has scored in three consecutive games after recording only one touchdown through 10 games with the Commanders. Ertz will look to extend his touchdown streak in Week 15 against the Saints after a Week 14 bye.