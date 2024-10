Ertz recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Bears.

Ertz had his most productive day of the season by any measure, as he was the favorite target of Jayden Daniels. His statistical output was still modest, though five of his seven receptions went for double-digit yardage. This performance will likely be an anomaly, but Ertz does have at least five targets in four straight contests.