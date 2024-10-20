Zach Ertz News: First TD of season

Ertz recorded four receptions on five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers.

Ertz finished third on the team in targets and served as a reliable short-area target for Marcus Mariota. His longest catch of the game went for 15 yards early in the third quarter, though his biggest moment came on a 12-yard touchdown catch just before halftime to set off the blowout victory. Ertz isn't likely to post spectacular stat lines moving forward, but he does have at least four targets in all but one game this season.