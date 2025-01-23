Zach Ertz News: Full practice Thursday

Ertz (rib/rest) practiced in full Thursday.

Ertz kicked off prep for the NFC Championship Game in the same manner as he did for the divisional round: DNP with listed rib/rest Wednesday. With an uncapped session now under his belt, the issue won't impede him from being available for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, against whom he went for a combined 7-59-1 line on nine targets between two regular-season matchups.