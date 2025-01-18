Zach Ertz News: Key role despite modest numbers

Ertz brought in all five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

The veteran tight end finished second in receptions for the Commanders but only fourth in receiving yards, thanks to his short-area role. However, Ertz's value went beyond the stat sheet Saturday, even though his five-yard touchdown grab late in the first half did extend Washington's lead to 10 points at the time. Additionally, Ertz was able to convert a key fourth down early in the fourth quarter that preceded a Brian Robinson one-yard touchdown run, and he also managed to handle a tricky bounce and recover an onside kick with 5:01 remaining and Washington up by 14 points. Ertz should once again play a key complementary role in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Rams or his old Eagles squad on Sunday, Jan. 26.