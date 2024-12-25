Zach Ertz News: Notches one reception

Ertz caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

Ertz had a quiet day against the Eagles, matching his season-low total in receptions. The 34-year-old tight end has seen his involvement in the passing game drop off of late, with just four total targets over the past two contests. He's been held out of the end zone in that two-week stretch after scoring touchdowns in three straight games prior to Washington's Week 14 bye.