Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Ertz headshot

Zach Ertz News: Ready for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Ertz (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game at Detroit.

Ertz progressed from no activity Tuesday to some Wednesday before logging a full session Thursday as he tended to a rib injury. With his status confirmed ahead of Saturday's contest, he should be in store for the 5.3 targets per game that he's averaged in 18 outings between the regular season and playoffs.

Zach Ertz
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now