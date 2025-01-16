Zach Ertz News: Ready for Saturday
Ertz (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game at Detroit.
Ertz progressed from no activity Tuesday to some Wednesday before logging a full session Thursday as he tended to a rib injury. With his status confirmed ahead of Saturday's contest, he should be in store for the 5.3 targets per game that he's averaged in 18 outings between the regular season and playoffs.
