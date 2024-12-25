Zach Ertz News: Reels in one pass

Ertz caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

Ertz had a quiet day against the Eagles, matching his season low in catches while playing against the team that drafted him back in 2013. The 34-year-old tight end has cooled off recently, failing to see over two targets in each of the last two games. Ertz has been held out of the end zone in that same stretch after scoring touchdowns in three straight contests before the Week 14 bye. The veteran will look to bounce back in Week 17 when the Commanders host the Falcons.