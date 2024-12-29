Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Ertz headshot

Zach Ertz News: Scores twice on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 11:12pm

Ertz hauled in six of seven targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Falcons.

Ertz came on strong with his first two-score outing of the 2024 campaign. The veteran tight end wound up scoring the game-winning touchdown in the thrilling overtime victory over Atlanta. Ertz had seen his production tail off in recent weeks, so Sunday's big fantasy game should inspire confidence in managers heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys, though it's unclear how much the Commanders will play their starters with a playoff spot locked up and no chance of rising above the No. 6 seed.

Zach Ertz
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now