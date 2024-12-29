Zach Ertz News: Scores twice on SNF

Ertz hauled in six of seven targets for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Falcons.

Ertz came on strong with his first two-score outing of the 2024 campaign. The veteran tight end wound up scoring the game-winning touchdown in the thrilling overtime victory over Atlanta. Ertz had seen his production tail off in recent weeks, so Sunday's big fantasy game should inspire confidence in managers heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys, though it's unclear how much the Commanders will play their starters with a playoff spot locked up and no chance of rising above the No. 6 seed.