Zach Ertz News: Targeted just once

Ertz caught his only target for five yards in a 27-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Ertz finished the game with season-low 47 percent snap share, mostly because he took just two of 19 snaps in the fourth quarter while the Commanders leaned heavily on their running game. He previously had at least three targets in every game this year, including five or more targets each of the past four weeks. There's a good chance Ertz's volume rebounds Week 10 against a tough Pittsburgh defense.