Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Ertz headshot

Zach Ertz News: Targeted just once

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Ertz caught his only target for five yards in a 27-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Ertz finished the game with season-low 47 percent snap share, mostly because he took just two of 19 snaps in the fourth quarter while the Commanders leaned heavily on their running game. He previously had at least three targets in every game this year, including five or more targets each of the past four weeks. There's a good chance Ertz's volume rebounds Week 10 against a tough Pittsburgh defense.

Zach Ertz
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now