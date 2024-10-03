Zach Ertz News: Three receptions in win

Ertz hauled in all three of his targets for 22 receiving yards in Sunday's 42-14 win over the Cardinals.

Ertz was one of nine Commanders pass catchers to record a reception in the blowout win with quarterback Jayden Daniels spreading the ball around liberally. Though he's held steady at snap shares ranging between 65 and 70 percent through each of the Commanders' first four contests, Ertz has yet to score a touchdown and hasn't drawn more than five targets on any occasion. He was withheld from the Commanders' first Week 5 practice Wednesday due to rest purposes, but he should be ready to go for this Sunday's game against the Browns.