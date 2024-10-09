Fantasy Football
Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz News: Two grabs against Cleveland

RotoWire Staff

October 9, 2024

Ertz caught two of eight targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Browns.

Despite seeing a season-low 57 percent offensive snap share in Week 5, Ertz led all tight ends in playing time while also recording a season-high in targets. The veteran wasn't able to take advantage of his increased opportunities Sunday, as he was able to reel in just two passes in the contest, his lowest reception total in a game this season. Ertz will look to bounce back and hopefully find the end zone for the first time this season when the Commanders visit the Ravens in Week 6.

Zach Ertz
Washington Commanders
