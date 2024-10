Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Frazier (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Jets, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

He was seen wearing a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury during the Steelers' game at Las Vegas in Week 6, but per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin also said Tuesday that Frazier is considered week-to-week. In his absence, Ryan McCollum projects to start at center Sunday.