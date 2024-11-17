Zach Harrison Injury: Done early Sunday with knee injury
Harrison (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Harrison picked up a knee injury in the second half Sunday, bringing his day to a premature end. The defensive lineman recorded two tackles before exiting the game. With Atlanta off in Week 12, Harrison will have two weeks to be ready to go for Atlanta's matchup with the Chargers on Dec. 1.
