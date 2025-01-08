Zach Harrison News: Role cut down in 2024

In 17 games in 2024, Harrison recorded 26 tackles (six solo) including 1.0 sacks along with two passes defensed.

Despite playing one more game, Harrison actually played fewer total defensive snaps in 2024 (263) than he did in his rookie season in 2023 (323). At least part of that difference could be explained by Atlanta's shift from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. If Lake retains the position, Harrison could be in line for a similar snap share in 2025.