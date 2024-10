Sieler broke his orbital bone in practice this week and is set to undergo more tests to determine if surgery is required, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Friday that Sieler wouldn't play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but Wolfe's report clarified the nature of his injury. Expect Da'Shawn Hand to start opposite Calais Campbell while Sieler is sidelined for at least Week 8.