Zach Sieler Injury: Likely back for Week 1

Sieler (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Raiders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins are banged up on the defensive line with both Sieler and Kenneth Grant (undisclosed) considered week-to-week. Coach Jeff Hafley gave an update on Sieler on Tuesday, expressing some optimism that the veteran's status was not in doubt for Week 1 at this time. Sieler has been sidelined since Aug.12 with an unspecified issue.