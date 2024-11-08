Zach Sieler Injury: Limited Friday
Sieler (orbital) was a limited practice participant Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Sieler broke his orbital bone during practice in late October, which has caused him to be sidelined for the Dolphins' last two regular-season games. He's opened this week with consecutive limited practices, and Saturday's injury report will indicate Sieler's chances of playing against the Rams on Monday.
