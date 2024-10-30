Fantasy Football
Zach Sieler Injury: Status still uncertain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Head coach Mike McDaniel stated Wednesday that Sieler (orbital) won't require surgery, but his status for Sunday against the Bills won't be known until later In the week, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Sieler broke his orbital bone last week during practice and wasn't able to play Week 8 against the Cardinals. Ultimately, if he's unable to play in Buffalo, Calais Campbell and Da'Shawn Hand will likely see an uptick in work.

