Zach Sieler News: Another double-digit-sack season

Sieler made 55 tackles (28 solo), including 10.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024. He also had two passes defensed, including one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Sieler has now logged back-to-back seasons with exactly 10.0 sacks, despite some concerns that the offseason departure of Christian Wilkins (foot) would impact his ability to efficiently rush the passer. The 29-year-old is one of Miami's few true defensive standouts, so although the team has a potential 'out' on a contract that has two years remaining, the Dolphins will be incentivized to figure out a way to keep Sieler in house.