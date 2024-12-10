Fantasy Football
Zach Sieler headshot

Zach Sieler News: Boosts sack totals vs. Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Sieler racked up four tackles (two solo) and 2.0 sacks during Sunday's 32-26 win over New York.

Sieler has now brought his sack total to 6.0 through 11 games this season, with four of those sacks having come in his last four appearances. It will bode well for the Dolphins' fringe chances of making a playoff push if Sieler can keep up his momentum down the stretch, especially during Sunday's must-win road matchup against Houston.

Zach Sieler
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
