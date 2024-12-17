Zach Sieler News: Brings pressure in loss to Houston

Sieler made two tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, during Miami's 20-12 loss to the Texans in Week 15.

Sieler has now brought his sack total to 7.5 across 12 appearances this season, putting him within striking distance of the career-best 10.0 mark he notched in 2023. The veteran defensive end will have three more regular-season contests, beginning Sunday versus the 49ers, to boost his totals.