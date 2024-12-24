Fantasy Football
Zach Sieler headshot

Zach Sieler News: Notches another sack in Week 16 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Sieler recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 29-17 win against San Francisco.

Sieler brought down Brock Purdy on the first play of the second quarter to extend his streak of games with at least one sack to three. Pushing that out further, the veteran pass rusher has recorded 6.5 sacks over his past six contests. Sieler needs 1.5 sacks over Miami's final two regular-season games to tie the career-high mark of 10.0 sacks he established last year.

Zach Sieler
Miami Dolphins
