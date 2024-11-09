Zach Sieler News: Will play vs. Rams

Sieler (orbital) logged a full practice Saturday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sieler opened the week with consecutive limited practices but was able to practice Saturday without restrictions. He's been sidelined for the Dolphins' last two regular-season games after fracturing his orbital bone during practice in late October, but the 2018 seventh-round pick will be available for Monday's game.