Zach Tom headshot

Zach Tom Injury: Likely back for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Tom (knee) is making progress but likely won't return until training camp, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom underwent surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon this offseason, but it now appears he could return for training camp in late July. Once the Wake Forest product is back at full health, he's expected to remain one of the NFL's top right tackles.

Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers
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