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Zach Tom Injury: Underwent surgery on knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that Tom (knee) underwent surgery this offseason to repair his partially torn patellar tendon, Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Tom popped up on the injury report with a knee injury in December but ended up missing the Packers' final four contests of the 2025 season, including the wild-card loss to the Bears. He tired to push through the injury but was unable to do so before needing surgery. Tom has started all 46 games in which he's appeared over the last three regular seasons.

Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers
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